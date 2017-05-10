West Virginia Public Safety Expo kicks off in Capital City
Vision is what the secretary of the West Virginia Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety says first responders need. "We need to think outside the box and think of different ways to attack our problems that we're having, not only in the United States, but in West Virginia," Secretary Jeff Sandy said Wednesday as he helped open the 10th Annual West Virginia Public Safety Expo.
