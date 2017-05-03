West Virginia Lawmakers Set To Tackle...

West Virginia Lawmakers Set To Tackle Budget

2 hrs ago Read more: The Intelligencer

A proposed 20-percent decrease in West Virginia's income tax rate - offset largely by a 1-cent-per-dollar increase to the state's sales tax - is expected to be on the desks of West Virginia lawmakers today as they return to Charleston for a special session to set the state's 2018 budget. If approved, changes to West Virginia's tax structure could save taxpayers an estimated $140 million annually, according to Senate Majority Leader Ryan Ferns, R-Ohio.

