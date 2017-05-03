West Virginia Lawmakers Set To Tackle Budget
A proposed 20-percent decrease in West Virginia's income tax rate - offset largely by a 1-cent-per-dollar increase to the state's sales tax - is expected to be on the desks of West Virginia lawmakers today as they return to Charleston for a special session to set the state's 2018 budget. If approved, changes to West Virginia's tax structure could save taxpayers an estimated $140 million annually, according to Senate Majority Leader Ryan Ferns, R-Ohio.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Intelligencer.
Add your comments below
West Virginia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Shame on you for what you did
|Tue
|Elk River Girl
|1
|Info
|May 1
|Business
|1
|Friends an Drugs
|Apr 30
|AffectsEveryone
|1
|Eleven Wood County natives have taken West Virg...
|Apr 29
|Peet
|9
|Prescription drug abuse a plague (Oct '14)
|Apr 29
|HighLife
|35
|Taxes, Wv DHHR, Cohabitation Law
|Apr 28
|AGREE
|7
|Anyone know a lawyer who will sue CPS? (Jun '16)
|Apr 27
|They r the devil
|12
Find what you want!
Search West Virginia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC