West Virginia in early stages of medical marijuana planning

West Virginia officials say they're in the early stages of developing a plan to implement the state's new medical marijuana law. The state Department of Health and Human Resources has devoted a section of its website to frequently asked questions and more information, the Charleston Gazette-Mail reported.

