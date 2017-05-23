West Virginia Department of Education v. Tammy McGraw
Jan L. Fox, Esq., Mark C. Dean, Esq., Steptoe & Johnson PLLC, Charleston, West Virginia, Counsel for the Petitioner John D. Wooton, Esq., Wooton, Davis, Hussell & Ellis, Beckley, West Virginia, Counsel for the Respondent Matthew S. Criswell, Esq., Mark L. French, Esq., Criswell French, PLLC, Charleston, West Virginia, Counsel for the Respondent The West Virginia Department of Education appeals an order by the Circuit Court of Kanawha County. In its order, the circuit court denied the DOE's motion to dismiss based on qualified immunity.
