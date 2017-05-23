West Virginia Department of Education...

West Virginia Department of Education v. Tammy McGraw

Next Story Prev Story
48 min ago Read more: FindLaw

Jan L. Fox, Esq., Mark C. Dean, Esq., Steptoe & Johnson PLLC, Charleston, West Virginia, Counsel for the Petitioner John D. Wooton, Esq., Wooton, Davis, Hussell & Ellis, Beckley, West Virginia, Counsel for the Respondent Matthew S. Criswell, Esq., Mark L. French, Esq., Criswell French, PLLC, Charleston, West Virginia, Counsel for the Respondent The West Virginia Department of Education appeals an order by the Circuit Court of Kanawha County. In its order, the circuit court denied the DOE's motion to dismiss based on qualified immunity.

Start the conversation, or Read more at FindLaw.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

West Virginia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News West Virginia man faces felony charges for anim... Mon concerned 2
News Natural gas production rises in West Virginia, ... May 21 Sigma 2
Taxes, Wv DHHR, Cohabitation Law May 16 cashmenow 8
News Prescription drug abuse a plague (Oct '14) May 16 crybaby 37
gryskevich's little snitches (Jun '07) May 14 Karmakilla 227
law on felon carrying concealed May 14 anyHelp 1
News Lawmakers demand answers to high opioid levels ... May 11 Putins Glock Holster 2
See all West Virginia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search West Virginia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Health Care
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,167 • Total comments across all topics: 281,244,052

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC