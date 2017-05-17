West Virginia Congressman awards Purple Heart to Vietnam veteran
Nearly 50 years ago, Dewey Brian Thompson Jr. was injured in Vietnam. Tuesday, he received the Purple Heart awarded to military personnel wounded in battle.
