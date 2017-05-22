Webb Adds More Cities to Drug Lawsuit

Charles "Rusty" Webb will represent eight more West Virginia cities in a lawsuit against distributors of opioid drugs, similar to the cases settled by the State of West Virginia for 47 million dollars. The cities of Rainelle, Whitesville, Sutton, Gauley Bridge, Fort Gay, Quinwood and Rupert will be represented by Mr. Webb, along with the other cities and counties he represents, including Huntington and Charleston as well as Nicholas, Braxton, and Calhoun Counties.

