W. Va. woman charged after great-grandson dies in hot car

15 hrs ago Read more: Waco Tribune-Herald

Police say a 67-year-old West Virginia woman has been charged in the death of her great-grandson, who was left in a hot car for seven hours. Police say the 19-month-old died of heat exposure after he was left in the car after Davis dropped the boy's mother off at work and returned home.

