W.Va. Senate passes sales tax increase
A bill to generate money for the state's general revenue fund by raising the state sales tax and taking the first steps to eliminate the state's personal income tax passed Tuesday in the West Virginia Senate. Senate Bill 1007 was introduced in the Senate on Tuesday as lawmakers work through a specified number of bills as they await a budget bill to be presented from Gov. Jim Justice.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsandSentinel.com.
Add your comments below
West Virginia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Taxes, Wv DHHR, Cohabitation Law
|Tue
|cashmenow
|8
|Prescription drug abuse a plague (Oct '14)
|Tue
|crybaby
|37
|West Virginia Supreme Court rules anti-gay assa...
|Mon
|Theocraencyclical
|2
|gryskevich's little snitches (Jun '07)
|May 14
|Karmakilla
|227
|law on felon carrying concealed
|May 14
|anyHelp
|1
|Lawmakers demand answers to high opioid levels ...
|May 11
|Putins Glock Holster
|2
|amber Sinclair
|May 10
|haha 73
|2
Find what you want!
Search West Virginia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC