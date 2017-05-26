W.Va. public school district halts we...

W.Va. public school district halts weekly bible classes

Friday May 26 Read more: The Washington Post

A West Virginia public school district has decided to suspend weekly bible classes for elementary and middle school students for the next academic year while it reviews their content. Mercer County has offered Bible in the Schools as an elective during the school day for decades, and the classes are widely popular.

Chicago, IL

