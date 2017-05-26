W.Va. public school district halts weekly bible classes
A West Virginia public school district has decided to suspend weekly bible classes for elementary and middle school students for the next academic year while it reviews their content. Mercer County has offered Bible in the Schools as an elective during the school day for decades, and the classes are widely popular.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Add your comments below
West Virginia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Texas needs help from West Virginia
|15 hr
|wv mr
|2
|Trump our Savior???
|Wed
|JBHobart
|1
|Celebrating a CEOS Weeka in Mason County -
|May 29
|BETTY
|1
|Trump I AM King
|May 25
|Former Minor
|2
|sexy maid??
|May 24
|Seduce me
|1
|West Virginia man faces felony charges for anim...
|May 22
|concerned
|2
|Natural gas production rises in West Virginia, ...
|May 21
|Sigma
|2
Find what you want!
Search West Virginia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC