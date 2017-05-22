W. Va man charged with fraud in stolen paintings scam
The ads began popping up on Craigslist six months ago, in London, Venice and Egypt. A shadowy seller, calling himself Mordokwan, was offering two of the most valuable masterpieces stolen from Boston's Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum in 1990.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
West Virginia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|West Virginia man faces felony charges for anim...
|4 hr
|concerned
|2
|Natural gas production rises in West Virginia, ...
|Sun
|Sigma
|2
|Taxes, Wv DHHR, Cohabitation Law
|May 16
|cashmenow
|8
|Prescription drug abuse a plague (Oct '14)
|May 16
|crybaby
|37
|gryskevich's little snitches (Jun '07)
|May 14
|Karmakilla
|227
|law on felon carrying concealed
|May 14
|anyHelp
|1
|Lawmakers demand answers to high opioid levels ...
|May 11
|Putins Glock Holster
|2
Find what you want!
Search West Virginia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC