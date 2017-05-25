W.Va. legislature adjourns until June 5

3 hrs ago Read more: The Review

Members of the West Virginia Senate and House of Delegates haven't agreed on much in recent days, but Wednesday they concurred in adjourning their special session until June 5. The action came on a day that saw the Senate pass the House's tax reform bill with a number of changes, followed by a unanimous vote in the House to reject the amended bill. No conference committee was appointed to iron out the differences.

Chicago, IL

