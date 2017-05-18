W.Va. AG Calls for Federal Legislation to Help States Recoup Prescription Drug Settlement Money
West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey joined a coalition of 51 attorneys general urging the federal government to address state based recoveries involving the Medicare Part D prescription drug benefit program. In their letter to U.S. Senate Finance Committee Chairman Orrin Hatch and Ranking Member Ron Wyden, the group outlines the current program that requires monthly payments by the states with absolutely no return of settlement funds recovered by the federal government.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Huntington News.
Add your comments below
West Virginia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Taxes, Wv DHHR, Cohabitation Law
|May 16
|cashmenow
|8
|Prescription drug abuse a plague (Oct '14)
|May 16
|crybaby
|37
|gryskevich's little snitches (Jun '07)
|May 14
|Karmakilla
|227
|law on felon carrying concealed
|May 14
|anyHelp
|1
|Lawmakers demand answers to high opioid levels ...
|May 11
|Putins Glock Holster
|2
|amber Sinclair
|May 10
|haha 73
|2
|Natural gas production rises in West Virginia, ...
|May 7
|Mookymook
|1
Find what you want!
Search West Virginia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC