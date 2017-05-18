W.Va. AG Calls for Federal Legislatio...

W.Va. AG Calls for Federal Legislation to Help States Recoup Prescription Drug Settlement Money

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey joined a coalition of 51 attorneys general urging the federal government to address state based recoveries involving the Medicare Part D prescription drug benefit program. In their letter to U.S. Senate Finance Committee Chairman Orrin Hatch and Ranking Member Ron Wyden, the group outlines the current program that requires monthly payments by the states with absolutely no return of settlement funds recovered by the federal government.

