Volunteers sought to clean up West Vi...

Volunteers sought to clean up West Virginia's Sutton Lake

53 min ago Read more: Martinsburg Journal

Volunteers are being sought to help clean up Sutton Lake. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says in a news release that trash and debris will be picked up next Saturday.

