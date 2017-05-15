Vandalia-Con to be held in Parkersbur...

Vandalia-Con to be held in Parkersburg May 26-28

File Photo During last year's Vandalia Con at the Blennerhassett Hotel in Parkersburg, Jordan Kennedy-Rea, left, of Bridgeport, and Chris George, right, of Independence, W.Va., took part in a tea duel where the object was to make your opponent laugh or blink before the cookie that had been soaking in tea was limp. Shelly Dusic, center, health information specialist with the West Virginia Breast and Cervical Cancer Screening Program and the organizer of the Vandalia-Con Steampunk Convention, was the referee.

