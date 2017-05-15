Vandalia-Con to be held in Parkersburg May 26-28
File Photo During last year's Vandalia Con at the Blennerhassett Hotel in Parkersburg, Jordan Kennedy-Rea, left, of Bridgeport, and Chris George, right, of Independence, W.Va., took part in a tea duel where the object was to make your opponent laugh or blink before the cookie that had been soaking in tea was limp. Shelly Dusic, center, health information specialist with the West Virginia Breast and Cervical Cancer Screening Program and the organizer of the Vandalia-Con Steampunk Convention, was the referee.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsandSentinel.com.
Add your comments below
West Virginia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|West Virginia Supreme Court rules anti-gay assa...
|5 hr
|Theocraencyclical
|2
|gryskevich's little snitches (Jun '07)
|Sun
|Karmakilla
|227
|law on felon carrying concealed
|Sun
|anyHelp
|1
|Lawmakers demand answers to high opioid levels ...
|May 11
|Putins Glock Holster
|2
|amber Sinclair
|May 10
|haha 73
|2
|Prescription drug abuse a plague (Oct '14)
|May 10
|Buster Crabb
|36
|Natural gas production rises in West Virginia, ...
|May 7
|Mookymook
|1
Find what you want!
Search West Virginia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC