US safety board to probe plant explosion in West Virginia

An independent national agency is joining investigations into this week's explosion at a West Virginia industrial plant that left the owner and an employee dead. Board spokeswoman Hillary Cohen said Friday that a team is heading to the Midland Resource Recovery facility outside Philippi.

