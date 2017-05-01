Tighten Belts in Charleston, Too
Legislators who will gather in Charleston Thursday to resume work on a state budget should not allow themselves to be stampeded by Gov. Jim Justice into a spending plan West Virginians cannot afford. They should heed his opinion on taking more out of Mountain State residents' pockets, however.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tyler Star News.
Add your comments below
West Virginia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Shame on you for what you did
|19 hr
|Elk River Girl
|1
|Info
|Mon
|Business
|1
|Friends an Drugs
|Apr 30
|AffectsEveryone
|1
|Eleven Wood County natives have taken West Virg...
|Apr 29
|Peet
|9
|Prescription drug abuse a plague (Oct '14)
|Apr 29
|HighLife
|35
|Taxes, Wv DHHR, Cohabitation Law
|Apr 28
|AGREE
|7
|Anyone know a lawyer who will sue CPS? (Jun '16)
|Apr 27
|They r the devil
|12
Find what you want!
Search West Virginia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC