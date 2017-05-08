The AHCA dampens GOP Senate aspirations
Interpretation of the news based on evidence, including data, as well as anticipating how events might unfold based on past events Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell speaks to the media May 2 in Washington. Just a couple of months ago Republicans would boast of the plethora of Senate pickup opportunities in 2018.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Add your comments below
West Virginia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Natural gas production rises in West Virginia, ...
|Sun
|Mookymook
|1
|gryskevich's little snitches (Jun '07)
|Sat
|Lee
|226
|Shame on you for what you did
|May 2
|Elk River Girl
|1
|Info
|May 1
|Business
|1
|Friends an Drugs
|Apr 30
|AffectsEveryone
|1
|Eleven Wood County natives have taken West Virg...
|Apr 29
|Peet
|9
|Prescription drug abuse a plague (Oct '14)
|Apr 29
|HighLife
|35
Find what you want!
Search West Virginia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC