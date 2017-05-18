Swilled Dog hard cider earns awards at competition
Swilled Dog Hard Cider, a West Virginia hard cider company that launched in January, has achieved international recognition for four of its cider varieties. The family-owned company, which prides itself on crafting refreshing, crisp hard apple ciders, recently became an award winning cider company.
