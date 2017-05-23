Students receive toothbrushes to high...

Students receive toothbrushes to highlight dental exam need

First and sixth grade students in Cabell, Lincoln, Logan, Mason, Mingo and Wayne Counties are receiving free toothbrushes as part of an effort to remind parents they will need to show proof of their child's dental exam when they enter the second and seventh grade next school year.

