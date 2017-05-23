Students receive toothbrushes to highlight dental exam need -
First and sixth grade students in Cabell, Lincoln, Logan, Mason, Mingo and Wayne Counties are receiving free toothbrushes as part of an effort to remind parents they will need to show proof of their child's dental exam when they enter the second and seventh grade next school year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Logan Banner.
Add your comments below
West Virginia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|sexy maid??
|8 hr
|Seduce me
|1
|West Virginia man faces felony charges for anim...
|Mon
|concerned
|2
|Natural gas production rises in West Virginia, ...
|May 21
|Sigma
|2
|Taxes, Wv DHHR, Cohabitation Law
|May 16
|cashmenow
|8
|Prescription drug abuse a plague (Oct '14)
|May 16
|crybaby
|37
|gryskevich's little snitches (Jun '07)
|May 14
|Karmakilla
|227
|law on felon carrying concealed
|May 14
|anyHelp
|1
Find what you want!
Search West Virginia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC