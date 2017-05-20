Senators, McKinley back Wood County drug designation
Both of West Virginia's senators and its 1st District congressman are calling for Wood County to be designated as a High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area. A letter signed by Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va.; Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va.; and Rep. David McKinley, R-W.Va., to Richard Baum, acting director for the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy, expresses support for the efforts of a coalition of law enforcement agencies seeking the designation.
