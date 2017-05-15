Senator announces a Commonsense Connectionsa -
U.S. Senator Joe Manchin is pleased to announce that his office will launch its ninth "Commonsense Connections" Week beginning Monday, May 22. Representatives from Senator Manchin's office will make more than 80 stops across the state to bring federal government to West Virginians, hear their commonsense priorities and concerns, and take feedback to the Senator. "I believe in retail government - bringing the government directly to our citizens, hearing their concerns and finding the best possible commonsense solutions to the issues that matter to them," Senator Manchin said.
