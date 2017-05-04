Reform Faces Many Obstacles

Lots of people who didn't have access to health insurance before the Affordable Care Act - Obamacare - was enacted in 2010 do, now. Trouble is, many of them are finding that the About the only large group of people delighted with the law are the 14.5 million to 18 million people who don't pay a dime for their insurance, because it's taxpayer-subsidized Medicaid insurance.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Intelligencer.