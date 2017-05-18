Proposed legislation could toll roads...

Proposed legislation could toll roads - 10:51 pm updated:

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Point Pleasant Register

A bill currently under review by committee in the West Virginia House of Delegates could give the State Parkways Authority the power to place tolls on state roads without a vote by county commissions. House Bill 103 was in the finance committee in the House this week, according to Delegate Jim Butler .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Point Pleasant Register.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

West Virginia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Taxes, Wv DHHR, Cohabitation Law May 16 cashmenow 8
News Prescription drug abuse a plague (Oct '14) May 16 crybaby 37
gryskevich's little snitches (Jun '07) May 14 Karmakilla 227
law on felon carrying concealed May 14 anyHelp 1
News Lawmakers demand answers to high opioid levels ... May 11 Putins Glock Holster 2
amber Sinclair May 10 haha 73 2
News Natural gas production rises in West Virginia, ... May 7 Mookymook 1
See all West Virginia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search West Virginia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Mexico
  3. Microsoft
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,099 • Total comments across all topics: 281,145,874

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC