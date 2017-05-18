Proposed legislation could toll roads - 10:51 pm updated:
A bill currently under review by committee in the West Virginia House of Delegates could give the State Parkways Authority the power to place tolls on state roads without a vote by county commissions. House Bill 103 was in the finance committee in the House this week, according to Delegate Jim Butler .
