Pill companies, pharmacy were 'like sharks circling their prey' says county commission

As anticipated, the Lincoln County Commission has filed a civil action against a number of opioid distributors, the state's board of pharmacy, and a former Hamlin pharmacist whose business was shuttered last summer in the wake of a visit from federal and state law enforcement. Legal counsel, retained by the commission a number of months ago, filed the paperwork in the matter Thursday morning, May 18, 2017, in the office of Lincoln County Circuit Clerk Charles Brumfield.

