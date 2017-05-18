Pill companies, pharmacy were 'like sharks circling their prey' says county commission

As anticipated, the Lincoln County Commission has filed a civil action against a number of opioid distributors, the state's board of pharmacy, and a former Hamlin pharmacist whose business was shuttered last summer in the wake of a visit from federal and state law enforcement. Legal counsel, retained by the commission a number of months ago, filed the paperwork in the matter Thursday morning, May 18, 2017, in the office of Lincoln County Circuit Clerk Charles Brumfield.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lincoln Journal.