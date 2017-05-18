Pill companies, pharmacy were 'like sharks circling their prey' says county commission
As anticipated, the Lincoln County Commission has filed a civil action against a number of opioid distributors, the state's board of pharmacy, and a former Hamlin pharmacist whose business was shuttered last summer in the wake of a visit from federal and state law enforcement. Legal counsel, retained by the commission a number of months ago, filed the paperwork in the matter Thursday morning, May 18, 2017, in the office of Lincoln County Circuit Clerk Charles Brumfield.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lincoln Journal.
Add your comments below
West Virginia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Taxes, Wv DHHR, Cohabitation Law
|May 16
|cashmenow
|8
|Prescription drug abuse a plague (Oct '14)
|May 16
|crybaby
|37
|gryskevich's little snitches (Jun '07)
|May 14
|Karmakilla
|227
|law on felon carrying concealed
|May 14
|anyHelp
|1
|Lawmakers demand answers to high opioid levels ...
|May 11
|Putins Glock Holster
|2
|amber Sinclair
|May 10
|haha 73
|2
|Natural gas production rises in West Virginia, ...
|May 7
|Mookymook
|1
Find what you want!
Search West Virginia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC