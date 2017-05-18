Parkersburg musician Corey Shields reaches goal
Corey Shields was on a ladder trimming a tree at his Parkersburg home on Sunday, April 30, when he got the telephone call he dreamed of getting but realistically didn't think would arrive so soon. A phone call soon arrived that Sunday at the Shields home from Adam Harris, executive producer of Mountain Stage , the live music program produced by West Virginia Public Broadcasting and carried by 150 public radio stations across the country.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.
Add your comments below
West Virginia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Natural gas production rises in West Virginia, ...
|7 hr
|Sigma
|2
|West Virginia man faces felony charges for anim...
|Sat
|Laura
|1
|Taxes, Wv DHHR, Cohabitation Law
|May 16
|cashmenow
|8
|Prescription drug abuse a plague (Oct '14)
|May 16
|crybaby
|37
|gryskevich's little snitches (Jun '07)
|May 14
|Karmakilla
|227
|law on felon carrying concealed
|May 14
|anyHelp
|1
|Lawmakers demand answers to high opioid levels ...
|May 11
|Putins Glock Holster
|2
Find what you want!
Search West Virginia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC