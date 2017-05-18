Parkersburg musician Corey Shields reaches goal

Corey Shields was on a ladder trimming a tree at his Parkersburg home on Sunday, April 30, when he got the telephone call he dreamed of getting but realistically didn't think would arrive so soon. A phone call soon arrived that Sunday at the Shields home from Adam Harris, executive producer of Mountain Stage , the live music program produced by West Virginia Public Broadcasting and carried by 150 public radio stations across the country.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.