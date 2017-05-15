Officials offer help in relocating ho...

Officials offer help in relocating honeybee swarms

The West Virginia Department of Agriculture is offering help for people who spot a swarm of honeybees. Agriculture Commissioner Kent Leonhardt says bees are an important part of the growing season, and people who spot a swarm on their property are asked to call the agency so the insects can be relocated rather than eradicated.

