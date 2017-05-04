Natural gas production rises in West ...

Natural gas production rises in West Virginia, Ohio and Pennsylvania

There are 1 comment on the NewsandSentinel.com story from 16 hrs ago, titled Natural gas production rises in West Virginia, Ohio and Pennsylvania. In it, NewsandSentinel.com reports that:

While the rest of the U.S. saw natural gas production fall in 2016, Ohio, West Virginia and Pennsylvania combined to increase output by 2.5 billion cubic feet per day last year. That much natural gas is enough fuel to power more than 60,000 homes for an entire year - if it can get to the region with the highest demand for electricity generation: the Eastern Seaboard.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at NewsandSentinel.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Mookymook

Blackwood, NJ

#1 11 hrs ago
Fracking = geologic instability, hope you enjoy earthquakes.....poisoning the water...yum, yum, and ruin fishing...polluting the environment ...which will create more health problems....come on cancer! and bring more ugliness in general which will hurt your tourism industry...is it worth it!

The answer for Appalachia is definitely NOT Coal or fracking as that will further hurt your tourism industry...I think that we should continue what you did in the past hydroelectric.....use all that rain and underground water and streams , lakes, etc to your advantage...build these dams and lakes specifically in those areasthat get the most water.....and they now have the knowledge to build these in a way that keeps the water pure and clean and has minimal disruption on the environment and biology....fish ladders, streams cuts etc......and building dams and recreation areas will produce jobs
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

West Virginia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
gryskevich's little snitches (Jun '07) 18 hr Lee 226
Shame on you for what you did May 2 Elk River Girl 1
Info May 1 Business 1
Friends an Drugs Apr 30 AffectsEveryone 1
News Eleven Wood County natives have taken West Virg... Apr 29 Peet 9
News Prescription drug abuse a plague (Oct '14) Apr 29 HighLife 35
Taxes, Wv DHHR, Cohabitation Law Apr 28 AGREE 7
See all West Virginia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search West Virginia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Gunman
  3. Egypt
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,193 • Total comments across all topics: 280,846,541

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC