Natural gas production rises in West Virginia, Ohio and Pennsylvania
There are 1 comment on the NewsandSentinel.com story from 16 hrs ago, titled Natural gas production rises in West Virginia, Ohio and Pennsylvania. In it, NewsandSentinel.com reports that:
While the rest of the U.S. saw natural gas production fall in 2016, Ohio, West Virginia and Pennsylvania combined to increase output by 2.5 billion cubic feet per day last year. That much natural gas is enough fuel to power more than 60,000 homes for an entire year - if it can get to the region with the highest demand for electricity generation: the Eastern Seaboard.
#1 11 hrs ago
Fracking = geologic instability, hope you enjoy earthquakes.....poisoning the water...yum, yum, and ruin fishing...polluting the environment ...which will create more health problems....come on cancer! and bring more ugliness in general which will hurt your tourism industry...is it worth it!
The answer for Appalachia is definitely NOT Coal or fracking as that will further hurt your tourism industry...I think that we should continue what you did in the past hydroelectric.....use all that rain and underground water and streams , lakes, etc to your advantage...build these dams and lakes specifically in those areasthat get the most water.....and they now have the knowledge to build these in a way that keeps the water pure and clean and has minimal disruption on the environment and biology....fish ladders, streams cuts etc......and building dams and recreation areas will produce jobs
