Marshall health sciences receives 10K for diabetes and obesity research
Dr. Holly Cyphert of the Marshall University College of Health Professions has received a $10,000 grant from the West Virginia IDeA Network of Biomedical Research Excellence Chronic Disease Research Program toward her research of evaluating the role of bile acids in diabetes and obesity. Cyphert, a faculty member in the college's Department of Health Sciences, said she will be using patient samples to understand the distribution and concentration of bile acids and how they relate to BMI and other indicators of cardio-metabolic health.
