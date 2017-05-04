Marshall health sciences receives 10K...

Marshall health sciences receives 10K for diabetes and obesity research

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Huntington News

Dr. Holly Cyphert of the Marshall University College of Health Professions has received a $10,000 grant from the West Virginia IDeA Network of Biomedical Research Excellence Chronic Disease Research Program toward her research of evaluating the role of bile acids in diabetes and obesity. Cyphert, a faculty member in the college's Department of Health Sciences, said she will be using patient samples to understand the distribution and concentration of bile acids and how they relate to BMI and other indicators of cardio-metabolic health.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Huntington News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

West Virginia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Shame on you for what you did May 2 Elk River Girl 1
Info May 1 Business 1
Friends an Drugs Apr 30 AffectsEveryone 1
News Eleven Wood County natives have taken West Virg... Apr 29 Peet 9
News Prescription drug abuse a plague (Oct '14) Apr 29 HighLife 35
Taxes, Wv DHHR, Cohabitation Law Apr 28 AGREE 7
Anyone know a lawyer who will sue CPS? (Jun '16) Apr 27 They r the devil 12
See all West Virginia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search West Virginia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Egypt
  4. Gunman
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,900 • Total comments across all topics: 280,776,572

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC