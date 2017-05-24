Manchin, Capito react to CBO report o...

Manchin, Capito react to CBO report of Obamacare replacement

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday May 25 Read more: West Virginia Metro

The office and the Joint Committee on Taxation released its estimates Wednesday, nearly three weeks after the U.S. House of Representatives passed House Resolution 1628. If the legislation became law, the number of uninsured people would be 23 million more than if the Affordable Care Act remained in place.

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Virginia Metro.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

West Virginia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Texas needs help from West Virginia 15 hr wv mr 2
Trump our Savior??? Wed JBHobart 1
News Celebrating a CEOS Weeka in Mason County - May 29 BETTY 1
Trump I AM King May 25 Former Minor 2
sexy maid?? May 24 Seduce me 1
News West Virginia man faces felony charges for anim... May 22 concerned 2
News Natural gas production rises in West Virginia, ... May 21 Sigma 2
See all West Virginia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search West Virginia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Recession
  1. Microsoft
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Tornado
  4. Mexico
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,697 • Total comments across all topics: 281,459,213

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC