Manchin, Capito expect changes to healthcare bill
Sens. Joe Manchin and Shelley Capito agree any health care plan passed by Congress must require insurance providers to cover the pre-existing conditions of its clients.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Inter-Mountain.
Comments
Add your comments below
West Virginia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lawmakers demand answers to high opioid levels ...
|7 hr
|JustSayNO
|1
|Prescription drug abuse a plague (Oct '14)
|9 hr
|Buster Crabb
|36
|Natural gas production rises in West Virginia, ...
|May 7
|Mookymook
|1
|gryskevich's little snitches (Jun '07)
|May 6
|Lee
|226
|Shame on you for what you did
|May 2
|Elk River Girl
|1
|Info
|May 1
|Business
|1
|Friends an Drugs
|Apr 30
|AffectsEveryone
|1
Find what you want!
Search West Virginia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC