Manchin, Capito announce additional d...

Manchin, Capito announce additional disaster recovery funding

U.S. Sens. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., announced Monday additional funds West Virginia will receive to support recovery efforts related to the June 2016 floods. The $3.2 million in assistance comes from the Community Development Block Grant-Disaster Recovery program, which is controlled by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

