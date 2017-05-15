Manchin, Capito announce additional disaster recovery funding
U.S. Sens. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., announced Monday additional funds West Virginia will receive to support recovery efforts related to the June 2016 floods. The $3.2 million in assistance comes from the Community Development Block Grant-Disaster Recovery program, which is controlled by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
