Man Allegedly Steals Security Camera So Grandma Won't See Him Masturbate
A burglary suspect in West Virginia has a bizarre rationale behind allegedly stealing a home's security cameras: He didn't want his grandma to see him masturbating. Tristan Tucker of St. Albans was charged with daytime burglary last Thursday for a crime reported on April 23 to the Dunbar Police Dept.
