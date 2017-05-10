Life 6 mins ago 5:23 p.m.Mother's Day: Rachel Platt remembers her mother, ever the teacher
My mom was always the teacher, whether she was in the classroom or in the kitchen making one of her famous pound cakes. Even with her failing eyesight, because of macular degeneration, she has an eagle eye spotting my bad form on cracking eggs and on catching me wasting anything.
