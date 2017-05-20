Lawmakers demand answers to high opio...

Lawmakers demand answers to high opioid levels in West Virginia

16 hrs ago

House Republicans and Democrats are demanding answers from the Trump administration about reports that pill distributors are distributing excessive amounts of opioids throughout West Virginia. Leaders in the House Energy & Commerce Committee sent letters to the Drug Enforcement Agency and several distributors following reports that small pharmacies in the state are receiving large quantities of opioids.

