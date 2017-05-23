Laurel Park Clean-Up

Laurel Park Clean-Up

The Newell Community Improvement Coalition partnered with the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection to hold a seasonal cleanup day in Laurel Hollow Park - a favorite location in Newell for various community events. Pictured are Coach Arnault and the Oak Glen football team as they prepared to lend a hand with planting, weeding and spreading mulch in the historical park.

