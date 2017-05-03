Latest GOP health bill called "financial disaster for West Virginia"
Advocates for West Virginia families and patients are calling on the Mountain State's three U.S. House representatives to reject the latest version of the proposed American Health Care Act, the potential Affordable Care Act replacement. "This is a draconian piece of legislation," said Perry Bryant, president of West Virginians for Affordable Care Act in the Capital City Wednesday.
