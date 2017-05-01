Justice's trying to bully for taxes
The sky over West Virginia's majestic mountains would not have fallen had Gov. Jim Justice agreed to a budget plan legislators sent him earlier this month, despite what he has been saying. And the drastic cuts in state spending Justice and his supporters claimed were included in that budget simply did not exist.
West Virginia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Shame on you for what you did
|Tue
|Elk River Girl
|1
|Info
|Mon
|Business
|1
|Friends an Drugs
|Apr 30
|AffectsEveryone
|1
|Eleven Wood County natives have taken West Virg...
|Apr 29
|Peet
|9
|Prescription drug abuse a plague (Oct '14)
|Apr 29
|HighLife
|35
|Taxes, Wv DHHR, Cohabitation Law
|Apr 28
|AGREE
|7
|Anyone know a lawyer who will sue CPS? (Jun '16)
|Apr 27
|They r the devil
|12
