Justice unveils budget
West Virginia lawmakers finally received a 2018 budget bill from the office of Gov. Jim Justice on Tuesday, the seventh day in the Senate of a special session called for the purpose of setting the budget. On Tuesday, Justice also broadened his call for the special session and presented six additional pieces of legislation for lawmakers to consider.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsburg Journal.
Add your comments below
West Virginia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Texas needs help from West Virginia
|2 hr
|johnkingtx
|1
|sexy maid??
|11 hr
|Seduce me
|1
|West Virginia man faces felony charges for anim...
|Mon
|concerned
|2
|Natural gas production rises in West Virginia, ...
|May 21
|Sigma
|2
|Taxes, Wv DHHR, Cohabitation Law
|May 16
|cashmenow
|8
|Prescription drug abuse a plague (Oct '14)
|May 16
|crybaby
|37
|gryskevich's little snitches (Jun '07)
|May 14
|Karmakilla
|227
Find what you want!
Search West Virginia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC