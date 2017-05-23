Justice unveils budget

West Virginia lawmakers finally received a 2018 budget bill from the office of Gov. Jim Justice on Tuesday, the seventh day in the Senate of a special session called for the purpose of setting the budget. On Tuesday, Justice also broadened his call for the special session and presented six additional pieces of legislation for lawmakers to consider.

