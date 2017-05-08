Joe Manchin's Republican challenger, W. Va. Atty. Gen. Patrick...
West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, the presumed challenger of Sen. Joe Manchin, lent his support for the confirmation of Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch as his wife's lobbying firm attacked the nominee as extreme on matters such as abortion rights. West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrissey is quickly finding out that politics literally makes strange bedfellows.
West Virginia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Natural gas production rises in West Virginia, ...
|Sun
|Mookymook
|1
|gryskevich's little snitches (Jun '07)
|Sat
|Lee
|226
|Shame on you for what you did
|May 2
|Elk River Girl
|1
|Info
|May 1
|Business
|1
|Friends an Drugs
|Apr 30
|AffectsEveryone
|1
|Eleven Wood County natives have taken West Virg...
|Apr 29
|Peet
|9
|Prescription drug abuse a plague (Oct '14)
|Apr 29
|HighLife
|35
