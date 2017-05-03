Joe Manchin, up in 2018, gets credit back home on miners deal
Ahead of an expected House vote Wednesday, Republicans have bristled at the idea that Democrats outplayed them in negotiations over the spending resolution to fund the government through September. But on Tuesday, local media in West Virginia provided a clear example of how Democrats think they benefited from negotiations.
West Virginia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Shame on you for what you did
|Tue
|Elk River Girl
|1
|Info
|May 1
|Business
|1
|Friends an Drugs
|Apr 30
|AffectsEveryone
|1
|Eleven Wood County natives have taken West Virg...
|Apr 29
|Peet
|9
|Prescription drug abuse a plague (Oct '14)
|Apr 29
|HighLife
|35
|Taxes, Wv DHHR, Cohabitation Law
|Apr 28
|AGREE
|7
|Anyone know a lawyer who will sue CPS? (Jun '16)
|Apr 27
|They r the devil
|12
