Jenkins: Doing nothing on health care 'wasn't an option'
Although he voted for the American Heath Care Act, U.S. Rep. Evan Jenkins, R-W.Va., said it was not an easy decision to make. "I took literally hundreds of phone calls indicating either for it or against it and met with many groups.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Virginia Metro.
Comments
Add your comments below
West Virginia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Natural gas production rises in West Virginia, ...
|Sun
|Mookymook
|1
|gryskevich's little snitches (Jun '07)
|Sat
|Lee
|226
|Shame on you for what you did
|May 2
|Elk River Girl
|1
|Info
|May 1
|Business
|1
|Friends an Drugs
|Apr 30
|AffectsEveryone
|1
|Eleven Wood County natives have taken West Virg...
|Apr 29
|Peet
|9
|Prescription drug abuse a plague (Oct '14)
|Apr 29
|HighLife
|35
Find what you want!
Search West Virginia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC