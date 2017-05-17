I was arrested for asking Tom Price a...

I was arrested for asking Tom Price a question. I was just doing my job.

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Bangor Daily News

For someone like me who is constantly checking email on my phone, one odd thing about getting put in jail is how suddenly you're almost totally cut off. I was arrested last week after asking Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price a question about the American Health Care Act while he walked toward a meeting in the West Virginia State Capitol.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

West Virginia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Taxes, Wv DHHR, Cohabitation Law Tue cashmenow 8
News Prescription drug abuse a plague (Oct '14) Tue crybaby 37
News West Virginia Supreme Court rules anti-gay assa... Mon Theocraencyclical 2
gryskevich's little snitches (Jun '07) May 14 Karmakilla 227
law on felon carrying concealed May 14 anyHelp 1
News Lawmakers demand answers to high opioid levels ... May 11 Putins Glock Holster 2
amber Sinclair May 10 haha 73 2
See all West Virginia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search West Virginia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pope Francis
  5. American Idol
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,128 • Total comments across all topics: 281,091,237

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC