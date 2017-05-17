House fails to take up budget legisla...

House fails to take up budget legislation

10 hrs ago

West Virginia Senate members recessed from a special legislative session in Charleston and went home Wednesday after the House again failed to take up any legislation pertaining to West Virginia's 2018 budget.

