Hepatitis C increasing among pregnant women
Hepatitis C infections among pregnant women nearly doubled from 2009-2014, likely a consequence of the country's increasing opioid epidemic that is disproportionately affecting rural areas of states including Tennessee and West Virginia. Injection drug use is the main risk factor for the hepatitis C virus, now the country's most common blood-borne infection with an estimated 3.5 million people living with chronic infection.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Medical News Today.
Add your comments below
West Virginia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Taxes, Wv DHHR, Cohabitation Law
|1 hr
|cashmenow
|8
|Prescription drug abuse a plague (Oct '14)
|2 hr
|crybaby
|37
|West Virginia Supreme Court rules anti-gay assa...
|11 hr
|Theocraencyclical
|2
|gryskevich's little snitches (Jun '07)
|Sun
|Karmakilla
|227
|law on felon carrying concealed
|Sun
|anyHelp
|1
|Lawmakers demand answers to high opioid levels ...
|May 11
|Putins Glock Holster
|2
|amber Sinclair
|May 10
|haha 73
|2
Find what you want!
Search West Virginia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC