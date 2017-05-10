Hepatitis C Cases Nearly Double In Pr...

Hepatitis C Cases Nearly Double In Pregnant Women Due To Opioid Epidemic

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Medical Daily

Hepatitis C in pregnant women is increasing at an alarming rate, according to a new research conducted by Vanderbilt University Medical Center and the Tennessee Department of Health. A release states that the rate has almost doubled between 2009-2014.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Medical Daily.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

West Virginia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lawmakers demand answers to high opioid levels ... 22 hr Putins Glock Holster 2
amber Sinclair Wed haha 73 2
News Prescription drug abuse a plague (Oct '14) Wed Buster Crabb 36
News Natural gas production rises in West Virginia, ... May 7 Mookymook 1
gryskevich's little snitches (Jun '07) May 6 Lee 226
Shame on you for what you did May 2 Elk River Girl 1
Info May 1 Business 1
See all West Virginia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search West Virginia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Wall Street
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,261 • Total comments across all topics: 280,952,974

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC