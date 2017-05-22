Gilbert joins drug distribution suit -

The town of Gilbert filed a complaint Friday in Mingo County Circuit Court targeting several drug distribution companies as well as the West Virginia Board of Pharmacy for their alleged involvement in contributing to the opioid epidemic in Mingo County.

