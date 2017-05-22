Gilbert joins drug distribution suit -
The town of Gilbert filed a complaint Friday in Mingo County Circuit Court targeting several drug distribution companies as well as the West Virginia Board of Pharmacy for their alleged involvement in contributing to the opioid epidemic in Mingo County.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Williamson Daily News Online.
Comments
Add your comments below
West Virginia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|West Virginia man faces felony charges for anim...
|4 hr
|concerned
|2
|Natural gas production rises in West Virginia, ...
|Sun
|Sigma
|2
|Taxes, Wv DHHR, Cohabitation Law
|May 16
|cashmenow
|8
|Prescription drug abuse a plague (Oct '14)
|May 16
|crybaby
|37
|gryskevich's little snitches (Jun '07)
|May 14
|Karmakilla
|227
|law on felon carrying concealed
|May 14
|anyHelp
|1
|Lawmakers demand answers to high opioid levels ...
|May 11
|Putins Glock Holster
|2
Find what you want!
Search West Virginia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC