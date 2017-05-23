Four graduate drug court -
There were several friends and family members present on Thursday, May 18 to help celebrate four individuals who graduated the Twenty-Fifth Circuit Adult and Juvenile Drug Court at the Boone County Courthouse. Boone County Circuit Court Judge William Thompson presented each individual with a certificate and spoke a few words about each of them.
