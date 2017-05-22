Fighting for retired miners' pensions

Fighting for retired miners' pensions

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Lincoln Journal

Two weeks ago, we finally passed a permanent fix that secured healthcare for more than 8,400 retired miners in West Virginia. Although this in itself is a huge victory, we're still only halfway there to keeping the promise made to coal miners 70 years ago.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lincoln Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

West Virginia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News West Virginia man faces felony charges for anim... 13 hr concerned 2
News Natural gas production rises in West Virginia, ... Sun Sigma 2
Taxes, Wv DHHR, Cohabitation Law May 16 cashmenow 8
News Prescription drug abuse a plague (Oct '14) May 16 crybaby 37
gryskevich's little snitches (Jun '07) May 14 Karmakilla 227
law on felon carrying concealed May 14 anyHelp 1
News Lawmakers demand answers to high opioid levels ... May 11 Putins Glock Holster 2
See all West Virginia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search West Virginia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Microsoft
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,225 • Total comments across all topics: 281,223,867

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC