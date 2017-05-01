End of awareness month doesn't end mi...

End of awareness month doesn't end mission to register more organ donors in West Virginia

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: West Virginia Metro

Dr. Cindy Osborne, a Harrison County native and graduate of United Hospital Center's Family Medicine Program, doesn't think there's ever a bad time to register as an organ donor. She would know; nearly eight years after a life-saving heart transplant she's trying to rally more West Virginians to register.

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Virginia Metro.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

West Virginia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Shame on you for what you did Tue Elk River Girl 1
Info Mon Business 1
Friends an Drugs Apr 30 AffectsEveryone 1
News Eleven Wood County natives have taken West Virg... Apr 29 Peet 9
News Prescription drug abuse a plague (Oct '14) Apr 29 HighLife 35
Taxes, Wv DHHR, Cohabitation Law Apr 28 AGREE 7
Anyone know a lawyer who will sue CPS? (Jun '16) Apr 27 They r the devil 12
See all West Virginia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search West Virginia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,903 • Total comments across all topics: 280,745,950

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC