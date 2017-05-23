Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston buys W...

Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston buys WJU - Sassets

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Herald Star Online

Wheeling Jesuit University has been purchased by the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston in an effort to assure the future of the only Catholic university in West Virginia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Herald Star Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

West Virginia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Texas needs help from West Virginia 12 hr johnkingtx 1
sexy maid?? 21 hr Seduce me 1
News West Virginia man faces felony charges for anim... Mon concerned 2
News Natural gas production rises in West Virginia, ... May 21 Sigma 2
Taxes, Wv DHHR, Cohabitation Law May 16 cashmenow 8
News Prescription drug abuse a plague (Oct '14) May 16 crybaby 37
gryskevich's little snitches (Jun '07) May 14 Karmakilla 227
See all West Virginia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search West Virginia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Egypt
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Microsoft
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Gay Marriage
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,930 • Total comments across all topics: 281,266,768

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC